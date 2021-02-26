UK low carbon electricity hit record highs in 2020

Last year low carbon electricity generation rose to a record high of 57.5%.

That’s according to official BEIS figures, which suggest wind, solar and bioenergy recorded increases ranging between 5% and 20%.

At the same time, fossil fuel production fell to an all-time low of 42% in the last three months of the year while gas provided 40.6% of electricity generation and nuclear 19.3%.

The report also suggests primary energy consumption across the UK on a fuel input basis declined by 11% in the last quarter of 2020.

Petroleum consumption saw the most noticeable reduction as demand for transport fuels fell due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.