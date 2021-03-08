UK council greenlights driverless e-bus trials

Commuting on driverless buses will soon become not only a thing of a scifi movie but part of the everyday life of citizens in Solihull.

Solihull Council is planning to begin trials of a project that will see autonomous electric mini-bus hit the city’s streets.

The scheme, which will last two years, aims to demonstrate how residents and visitors can benefit from the technology that provides means of zero-emission shared transport and an alternative to single-occupancy car journeys.

The vehicle will be driven autonomously and is designed to be manually driven at any point when required.

Figures show transport currently accounts for 39% of carbon dioxide emissions across the borough, making it the single biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillor Ted Richards OBE, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Growth and Infrastructure Delivery, said: “Connected autonomous vehicles might seem like something out of a sci-fi film but the technology is here and it offers an exciting opportunity to reduce the number of single-occupancy car journeys made across the borough, replacing them with a zero-carbon shared alternative.

“The really exciting thing about this technology is its longer-term potential to make mass low carbon transport in the borough more accessible.”