RWE becomes majority stakeholder in 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm

RWE has taken over an additional 20% stake in the Rampion offshore wind farm from E.ON, making the German energy utility a majority stakeholder.

The company now holds a 50.1% stake in the 400MW wind farm, which is already being operated by RWE Renewables.

The offshore wind farm, which was fully commissioned in April 2018, is located 13 kilometres off the coast of Sussex.

The remaining 49.9% stake is held by a Macquarie-led consortium (25%) and the Canadian energy company Enbridge (24.9%).

The closing of the deal is expected to take place in the first half of 2021.