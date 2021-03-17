New partnership to boost building capabilities on nuclear energy technologies

A new memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed that will boost work towards building capabilities on nuclear energy technologies and their applications.

The partnership between the World Nuclear Association and the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Centre for Energy also aims to enhance human resource capabilities in the area of nuclear science and technology, as well as improve public engagement on nuclear energy.

In addition, they seek to build capabilities on nuclear law and regulatory frameworks and strengthen regional co-operation on nuclear energy for power generation.

Dr. Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General of World Nuclear Association said: “We are truly delighted to announce this agreement and excited about the opportunity of working together with the ASEAN Centre for Energy. This partnership comes at a most opportune time to address ASEAN member states’ growing demand for energy to support economic development and demographic growth, as well as the world’s most defining issue of our time: climate change.

“Nuclear energy already plays a major role in delivering human and economic development globally through the provision of clean, affordable and reliable electricity and we believe nuclear power can hugely benefit the ASEAN member states.”

Dr. Nuki Agya Utama, Executive Director of the ASEAN Centre of Energy added: “I am glad to see the bright future for our collaboration. I really look forward to tangible activities on the civilian nuclear programme in the region.”