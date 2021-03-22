MPs launch inquiry into Scotland’s green energy credentials ahead of COP26

The Scottish Affairs Committee has launched an inquiry into renewable energy in Scotland months before the COP26 climate change summit taking place in Glasgow.

MPs on the Committee are likely to examine how net zero targets can be met through the development of renewable energy in Scotland and the technologies that would best serve the country and how challenges in their development can be overcome.

The Scottish and UK Governments have set ambitious decarbonisation targets to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045 and 2050 respectively.

The Committee will also likely look into how the UK and Scottish Governments can work together to reach their green goals as well as the employment potential of the renewables industry in Scotland and how a ‘just transition’ for oil and gas workers can be achieved.

Committee Chair Pete Wishart MP said: “In November, the eyes of the world will be on Scotland and as hosts, the onus will be on us to demonstrate to the world what can be done to tackle climate change. Some of the world’s loftiest targets to eliminate net carbon emissions can be found in Scotland and its critical that we set an example that the world can follow.

“The UK is already a leader in offshore wind, thanks in part to the examples off the coast of Aberdeen, a city best known for its links to oil and gas. The future of Aberdeen is the future of the world in a microcosm – transitioning effectively and fairly from dirty to cleaner energies. Knowing how to address the challenges involved is vital in this critical juncture for the health of the planet.

“Our inquiry will assess success of the net zero targets, identify the opportunities Scotland has and the challenges we face in delivering decarbonisation and a just transition for workers from fossil fuels.”

Those who wish to contribute to the inquiry by responding to any of the topics covered can submit written evidence until 14th May 2021.