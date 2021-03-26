Nepal granted $24m for sustainable forest management

The Government has signed loan and grant agreements worth $24 million (£17.5m) with the World Bank to help the country advance sustainable forest management.

The project will contribute to transforming Nepal’s forest sector, with activities resulting in multiple benefits for forest-dependent people in selected municipalities in Province 2 and Lumbini Province, including inclusive economic benefits, ecosystem services and greater climate resilience.

It will also strengthen ongoing community-based conservation efforts while promoting inclusive sustainable use.

Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka said: “The project will support 50 municipalities, which is a starting point for inclusive climate action and inclusive green economic growth based on Nepal’s comparative advantage. We are confident that if the project yields the expected outcomes, there will be opportunities to scale up the project and allow more people to benefit.

“This project illustrates that the World Bank is honoured to be a trusted partner of Nepal as it faces three challenges at once: COVID, climate and community opportunities.”

The project is a key part of the government’s Relief, Recovery and Resilience plan and Nepal’s commitments to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Finance Secretary Sishir Kumar Dhungana added: “Strengthening local communities, for whom forests are a traditional safety net during times of crisis, is especially important in the COVID-19 ear. In that same spirit, the project will facilitate Nepal’s forest-based private sector to invest in jobs and reduce dependence on timber imports.

“The project will also provide timely support to the institutions at the provincial and local levels to strengthen natural resource governance.”