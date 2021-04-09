Finance & Markets

Octopus launches ‘salary sacrifice’ scheme for employees who want to buy EV

The new leasing service is similar to ‘cycle-to-work’ scheme, and allows staff to pay for a new EV from their salary

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 9 April 2021
Image: phaustov / Shutterstock

Octopus Energy Group‘s electric vehicle (EV) arm, Octopus Electric Vehicles has launched a new leasing service that aims to help employees make the switch to clean driving easier and cheaper.

The scheme, called Electric Dreams, offers a ‘salary sacrifice’ system, similar to the well-known cycle-to-work one that allows staff to pay for a new EV from their salary.

The company said drivers already signed up are saving an average of £14,445 in three years, by sacrificing some pre-tax salary in return for a new EV.

Fiona Howarth, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Businesses and employees across the UK are searching for ways to do their bit for the environment.

“We have seen a seven-fold jump in salary sacrifice enquiries in the last year. If businesses in the UK introduce a scheme like this, they have the power to significantly reduce transport emissions across the UK by 2030.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast