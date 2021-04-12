Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Volvo Group and SSAB partner for ‘world’s first fossil-free’ steel trucks

Clean hydrogen will be used in the production of prototype steel vehicles and components

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 12 April 2021
Image: Volvo Group

Volvo Group and steel maker SSAB have joined forces to develop what is claimed to be the world’s first trucks to be made of fossil-free steel.

Fossil-free steel will be made by a technology that will use renewable electricity and hydrogen.

In the next few months, Volvo plans to start manufacturing the first steel vehicles and machines made by SSAB and produced with hydrogen.

Martin Lundstedt, President and Chief Executive Officer at Volvo Group, said:  “We are determined to be a climate-neutral company by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement.

“This means that our vehicles and machines will be emission-free when in operation but also that we will review the materials, like steel, used in our products and will gradually switch to fossil-free alternatives here as well.”

