Methane reduction technologies offered $35m US funding

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $35 million (£26m) of funding for technologies aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil, gas and coal industries.

It will support projects that can be replicated easily and commercialised quickly to cut methane accumulation in the atmosphere and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Methane is a greenhouse gas emitted during the production, processing and across the value chain of natural gas, coal and crude oil.

Recent estimates from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reveal methane makes up nearly 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions every year, with the energy industry being one of the largest sources of US methane emissions.

Potential projects should be able to operate in generation spaces where very low methane concentrations are common, for integration into complete oil, gas and coal generation systems that can quantify emission reductions while ensuring consistent system operations.

The ‘Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year’ (REMEDY) programme seeks to directly address the more than 50,000 engines, 300,000 flares and 250 mine shafts that are producing methane emissions.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Methane is the second largest source of greenhouse gases, many times more potent than carbon dioxide – that’s why it’s crucial we develop solutions to decrease these emissions at their source.

“The REMEDY programme will help us support the Biden Administration’s mission to tackle climate change head-on, create good-paying jobs and deliver cleaner, fresher air for American communities.”