IRENA and China State Grid join forces to advance clean energy transition

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work closely to advance the clean energy transition through power system enhancements.

They will conduct joint activities to facilitate grid development nationally and in IRENA’s Clean Energy Corridor regions, with the agreement aiming to advance the global energy transformation towards a net zero future particularly in developing countries.

IRENA and SGCC will work on collaborative studies to enhance flexible operation of power grids, decarbonisation of urban energy systems and facilitate grid development with a special focus on application of smart grid and sector-coupling strategies.

They will also work closely at the regional and country level to build technical capacities related to the reliable integration of renewable power in developing countries.

SGCC President Xin Baoan said: “The installed capacity of renewables integrated to the state grid system has reached a total of 710GW, including 230GW hydropower, 230GW wind and 220GW solar power, all topping the world.

“China pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. SGCC released action plans that serve the achievement of these targets including establishing a new type of renewable energy dominant power system, electrifying end use consumption and upgrading of the grid to the energy internet. We are dedicated to pioneering, promoting and leading the clean energy transition. We look forward to joining hands with IRENA and to take our co-operation to the next stage.”