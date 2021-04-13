Bathers dive in solar powered London Fields Lido swimming pool

Hackney Council has launched a new solar scheme at London Fields Lido that will allow the facility to cover its energy needs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The works for the installation of the solar panels, which form part of the local authority’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions across all its functions by 2040, were completed a few days ago.

The facility is planned to use all the energy generated from the 33kW scheme and any surplus energy will be fed back into the grid.

Councillor Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and Leisure, said: “While residents haven’t been able to enjoy the Lido for a number of months, we’ve used the closure period to install the new panels and deliver a more sustainable facility.

“Over the coming months, we will also be working to install a water source heat pump at West Reservoir to provide heat to the building, to supplement the power supplied to the building by the solar panels that were installed last year.”