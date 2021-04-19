New Zealand launches massive fossil fuel boiler replacement scheme to save 26k tonnes of CO2

Schools, institutions, hospitals, and other public agencies in New Zealand will ditch their fossil fuel boilers to be fitted with low carbon alternatives.

The scheme, which is part of the government’s commitment to a carbon-neutral public sector by 2030, is forecast to save 26,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the next ten years.

That is equivalent to taking more than 1,000 cars off the road.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said: “Our government has committed to achieving carbon-neutrality in the public sector within five years. Today’s announcement takes us a step closer towards delivering on that promise.

“It also helps ensure more of the places our kids go to learn and our loved ones go to be cared for are contributing towards meeting the emission reduction targets this government has put in place.”