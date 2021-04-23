Ceredigion in Wales has the ‘UK’s lowest’ carbon footprint

Ceredigion, a coastal county in Wales with a population of around 75,000, is leading the race with the areas with the lowest carbon footprint in the UK.

That’s according to a new study by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) and the University of York-based research centre SEI York, which estimates the overall carbon footprint of the county is nearly 10.8 carbon dioxide equivalent.

The analysis shows more than a fifth of the residents don’t buy clothes in a given month and nearly 10% have solar panels installed on their homes.

The report suggests the top five cities with the lowest carbon footprint of populations of more than 250,000, are Exeter, Plymouth, Bristol, Sheffield and Newcastle.

The data, which is based on more than 300,000 responses to WWF’s carbon footprint calculator, also shows there has been a 25% increase in people adopting plant-based diets during the period February 2019 until October 2020.

In addition, the number of people on a 100% renewable energy tariff has nearly doubled over the same time frame.

Dr Chris West at SEI York, said: “The carbon calculator analysis showed people’s desire for a lower-carbon future.

“Meeting our climate targets will require a combination of small and big changes, such as maintaining a reduction in international travel, which is needed to bring down personal footprints.”

Dr Stephen Cornelius, Chief Climate Adviser at WWF, said: “This analysis shows an encouraging trend towards lower carbon footprints across the UK.

“The doubling in take-up of 100% renewable energy tariffs is particularly positive as this can be a cheap and easy way for people to make a real cut in their emissions.”