US launches initiative to protect electric system against cyberattacks

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a new 100-day initiative that aims to engage government agencies and utilities to protect the country’s electric system from cyber threats.

The scheme encourages operators to implement technologies that enable the detection and mitigation of cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

The DOE is also seeking views from utilities, academia and research teams to evaluate new actions to secure the nation’s energy system against the malicious cyber activity.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The US faces a well-documented and increasing cyber threat from malicious actors seeking to disrupt the electricity Americans rely on to power our homes and businesses.

“It’s up to both government and industry to prevent possible harms, that’s why we’re working together to take these decisive measures so Americans can rely on a resilient, secure and clean energy system.”