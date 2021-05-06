Infrastructure

Equinor and Eni-led venture join forces for North Sea floating wind

Partners aim to apply for one of the areas earmarked by the Norwegian authorities

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 6 May 2021
Image: Øyvind Gravås/Woldcam - Equinor ASA

Norwegian oil giant Equinor has partnered with Vårgrønn, a venture between the Italian oil and gas company Eni and the investor HitecVision, to develop plans for floating wind farms in the North Sea.

The partnership aims to apply for offshore wind acreage at Utsira Nord in Norway.

Equinor and Eni are already partners in Dogger Bank, which is currently under construction in the North Sea.

Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President for New Energy Solutions in Equinor, said: “Together with Vårgrønn, we are eager to contribute to a new chapter in Norway’s energy legacy and position floating offshore wind as a new industry contributing to the energy transition.

