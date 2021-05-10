Anglian Water on the hunt for 200 engineers and technicians

Anglian Water has announced it will expand its workforce by hiring 200 engineers and technicians to tackle leakage.

The company says that is part of its largest-ever recruitment drive that seeks to cover in the next two months roles of engineers, assistant and leakage technicians.

Some of these jobs do not require any previous experience, it said.

Last year, Anglian Water’s leakage and repair teams helped save enough water to fill ten Olympic swimming pools every day.

Head of Leakage for Anglian Water Sean McCarthy said: “We hate leaks as much as our customers do, and have been leading the water industry on driving down leakage, with half as many leaks on average, as any other water company in the UK.

“Between 2020-2025, we’ll be investing £77 million in reducing leakage, with the aim of reaching world-leading low levels.”