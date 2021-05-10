Finance & Markets

Anglian Water on the hunt for 200 engineers and technicians

With the ‘largest-ever’ recruitment drive, the water company aims to strengthen its position to tackle leakage

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 10 May 2021
Image: DenisMArt / Shutterstock

Anglian Water has announced it will expand its workforce by hiring 200 engineers and technicians to tackle leakage.

The company says that is part of its largest-ever recruitment drive that seeks to cover in the next two months roles of engineers, assistant and leakage technicians.

Some of these jobs do not require any previous experience, it said.

Last year, Anglian Water’s leakage and repair teams helped save enough water to fill ten Olympic swimming pools every day.

Head of Leakage for Anglian Water Sean McCarthy said: “We hate leaks as much as our customers do, and have been leading the water industry on driving down leakage, with half as many leaks on average, as any other water company in the UK.

“Between 2020-2025, we’ll be investing £77 million in reducing leakage, with the aim of reaching world-leading low levels.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast