Cadent completes £11m energy projects in Rochdale and Oldham

The UK’s largest gas distributor Cadent has announced it has completed an £11 million-upgrade project for two of its energy sites in Rochdale and Oldham.

The work, which was done on the existing gas yards, installed modern pressure reducing systems, boiler houses, filter streams and heat exchangers.

New systems were also built to enable the sites to be monitored remotely night and day.

Callum Finegan, Project Engineer at Cadent, said: “It’s a major investment and big engineering to secure a safe and reliable gas supply for generations.

“It’s been amazing to deliver these two new sites and ensure gas is safely and reliably distributed for many years to come. With the introduction of hydrogen to our network now only a few years away, our gas network will have a major role in helping the UK achieve net zero.”