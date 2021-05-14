Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Lenalea Wind Farm enters construction

The 30.1MW wind farm is forecast to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 homes per year and is expected to be completed by 2023

Friday 14 May 2021
Image: SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables and its development partner Coillte Renewable Energy have started constructing the new Lenalea Wind Farm project in Donegal, Ireland.

The 30.1MW wind farm is forecast to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 homes per year and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Lenalea Wind Farm has seen a joint total investment of €40 million (£34.4m) from both partners and is set to support County Donegal’s green recovery.

Maria Ryan, Director of Development, Ireland, at SSE Renewables said: “SSE Renewables is delighted to be entering construction again and particularly on Lenalea Wind Farm.

“This project will play a key role in advancing our strategic objective at SSE Renewables to drive the transition to a zero-carbon future and meeting Ireland’s climate action goals.”

