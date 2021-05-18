Britain’s nuclear sector gets the Rolls-Royce treatment!

A Rolls-Royce-led consortium has today unveiled the design of a new proposed factory-built nuclear power station, known as a small modular reactor (SMR).

The facility, created by the project management firm Atkins, is designed to provide 470MW of electricity.

The UKSMR group, which has confirmed it is currently working to secure a fleet of nuclear power stations built across the UK, aims for this design to be the first assessed by regulators in autumn.

The first unit is expected to be complete in the early 2030s.

Peter Sell, Chief Design Engineer UK SMR at Atkins, said: “As a consortium, we’re seeking to refresh the image of the energy sector with a contemporary and sustainable design that takes pride in its aesthetics and environmental awareness while supporting delivery of ambitious net zero commitments.”

Tom Samson, Chief Executive Officer, UKSMR consortium, said: “Nuclear power is central to tackling climate change, economic recovery and energy security.

“To do this it must be affordable, reliable and investable and the way we manufacture and assemble our power station brings down its costs to be comparable with offshore wind at around £50 per megawatt-hour.”