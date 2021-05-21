Energy Consultancy Tritility Hires its 100th Employee After Year of Rapid Growth

Washington-based Business Energy Consultancy Tritility is celebrating a significant milestone, as it hires its 100th employee. The two-year-old company has grown significantly since its launch in January 2019, and has won two major awards for its positive working culture.

The announcement coincides with the opening of a second office in Jarrow, which will enable Tritility to create an additional 70 living-wage jobs over the course of 2021. It will also free up space at Tritility’s Washington headquarters, which will now accommodate its Kickstart Training Academy.

Creating Local Jobs

What began as a team of four in 2019 has grown to a 100-strong workforce. Tritility, a living-wage employer, continued to recruit throughout the pandemic, introducing a raft of measures that allowed the growing team to work safely. And on 4th May, the Kickstart Academy opened its doors to 22 trainees. They will undergo several months of training, which will cover general employability skills as well as industry-specific topics. On successful completion, the trainees will ‘graduate’ into fully-fledged Energy Consultants, gaining a permanent position within the business.

In 2020, unemployment in South Tyneside increased sharply . Young people have been some of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic , and the Kickstart scheme aims to help them back onto the career ladder. Tritility’s involvement in the scheme stems from its founders’ passion for helping people develop their careers, regardless of experience or background, and applicants need only bring a positive attitude and a willingness to learn.

The opening of the Jarrow site will also enable the company to recruit dozens of experienced Energy Consultants over the coming months. But even these more experienced candidates will have plenty of opportunities to broaden their skills. This includes college courses, personal development plans, and pathways to leadership, via Tritility’s LEAD Programme. Combining classroom learning with on-the-job training, this six month course teaches the whole spectrum of leadership skills, giving talented individuals a stepping stone to a career in management.

An Award-Winning Employer

Despite its increased headcount, Tritility has worked hard to maintain its unique culture. The company won a TELCA Diversity Pioneers Award in December 2020, due to its inclusive hiring policies and commitment to social mobility. And in April this year, Tritility was named ‘World Class to Work For’ by Best Companies, the organisation that ranks the top UK employers. Tritility was given the maximum three out of three stars, an accreditation only given to organisations that truly excel, demonstrating outstanding employee engagement levels.

The annual assessment is one of the best-recognised and most respected methods of measuring employee satisfaction levels in the UK.

Sustainable Growth

Tritility’s expansion continues, but the company’s values include a commitment to grow sustainably. The Jarrow office is fitted with solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points, whilst the remaining energy used to run company’s operations across both sites is fully renewable, including bio-methane ‘green’ gas.

This sustainability pledge extends to Tritility’s business model. In its approach to customer acquisition, recruitment and staff development, decisions are made with long-term success in mind. This means investing significant resource into training, and all employees receive a personalised development plan based on their individual career goals.

“Everyone we take on should feel they have a future here,” said Melissa Coulson, Recruitment Manager. “We want people to feel invested in their work, knowing their successes will be rewarded and that their talents will be nurtured. This also means moving away from a tick-box approach to recruitment, based on experience or qualifications. We weed out great people, and work with them to support their aspirations.”

About Tritility

Tritility empowers businesses to take control of their utilities, including gas, electricity and water services. By providing online tools and expert consultancy, Tritility helps clients to save money, cut waste and reduce their carbon footprint.

