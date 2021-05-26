Oil refinery secures £7.2m hydrogen furnace grant

Essar Oil UK has secured £7.2 million in government funding to build a hydrogen furnace at its Stanlow refinery in Cheshire.

The company will install a new furnace in its crude distillation unit, which will be able to run on 100% hydrogen fuel.

It is believed to become the UK’s first refinery-based furnace able to be fuelled entirely by hydrogen.

With the help of the new system, the refinery, which supplies nearly 16% of all road transport fuels used in the UK, will be able to cut its annual carbon dioxide emissions by 11%.

Essar Chief Operating Officer Jon Barden commented: “The funding from BEIS is an endorsement of the steps we’re taking, as well as a signal of the government’s intent to transform the North West into a clean energy hub supporting jobs and economic growth for years to come.”