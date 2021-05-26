Powering Net Zero – 6 October 2021, virtual conference

As the devastaing loss of life and habitats caused by climate change continues to increase, many countries and businesses are responding by setting bold commitments to reach net zero by 2050, as well as aiming to reduce emissions significantly by 2030. Additionally, many new policies will be introduced to tackle the climate crisis in the lead up to the UN’s COP26 climate talks. However, achieving decarbonisation may be easier for some countries and businesses than others, with many counting on major advances in technologies, innovation, support, and collaboration to achieve this ambitious goal.

This timely conference will provide insights into how businesses and countries are making net zero into a reality, whilst showcasing their achievements so far, and exploring what other actions still need addressing at COP26 to drive further acceleration. The interactive format of this event means you’ll be able to engage with speakers and other delegates throughout the day.

Topic explored:

What will a net zero energy system look like?

Demand in a net zero future

Demand Deep dive: let’s hear from the consumers

Energy supply in a net zero future

An integrated energy system approach to decarbonisation

Enabling conditions to reach net zero

Ofgem’s vision for a net zero future

Speakers include:

Michael Lewis FEI , Chief Executive, EON UK

, Chief Executive, Brian Denvir , European Energy Markets Lead, Google

, European Energy Markets Lead, Stephanie Jamison , Senior Managing Director, Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, Tristan Zipfel , Strategy and Analysis Director, EDF Renewables

, Strategy and Analysis Director, Fintan Slye FEI , Director UK System Operation, National Grid ESO

, Director UK System Operation, John Holland-Kaye , Chief Executive Officer, Heathrow Airport

, Chief Executive Officer, Kate Turner , Policy, Regulation & Communications Director, ScottishPower Renewables/Iberdrola

, Policy, Regulation & Communications Director, Polly Billington , Director, UK100

, Director, Lisa Larroque Alexander , Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Sempra

, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Andy Hadland AMEI , Chief Development Officer, Arenko Group

, Chief Development Officer, Melissa Stark FEI , Managing Director – Utilities, Global Renewables Lead, Accenture

, Managing Director – Utilities, Global Renewables Lead, Geraldine Newton-Cross , Commercial Director, Catapult

, Commercial Director, Lynne McDonald , Programme Manager – Distribution System Operator (DSO) Readiness, UK Power Networks

, Programme Manager – Distribution System Operator (DSO) Readiness, Benjamin Kott , CEO, Lightsource Labs

, CEO, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath , Chief Executive Officer (CEO), RWE Renewables

, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sam Kimmins , Head of RE100, The Climate Group

, Head of RE100, Councillor Susan Aitken , Leader, Glasgow City Council

, Leader, Steve Holliday FREng FEI, President, Energy Institute, and Former Chief Executive, National Grid

Attend this timely event to:

Hear from expert speakers excelling in this area

Gain key insights into the policies, technologies, and people needed to reach net zero

Network with professionals from across the energy sector

