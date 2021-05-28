New interconnector allows German wind and Norwegian hydro to be traded

Germany might be a thousand kilometres away from Norway but today an underwater ‘green’ cable has brought the two countries closer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg have switched on a gigantic energy interconnector that will see the two countries exchanging renewable energy.

The $2.4 billion (£1.6bn) ‘Nordlink’ project will allow Germany to exchange wind energy with Norwegian hydropower.

The high-voltage direct current subsea connection has a capacity of 1.4GW – this corresponds to the output of almost one and a half conventional power plants.

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The first direct electricity bridge not only helps to stabilise energy prices in both countries. NordLink is a milestone for sustainable energy supply and climate protection in Europe. Because the focus is on exchanging renewable energy.”

Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, said: “As Germany is phasing out coal power, NordLink will ease the transition from fossil to renewable power production. At the same time, it will provide access to energy when Norway needs it.”