Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

New interconnector allows German wind and Norwegian hydro to be traded

The high-voltage direct current subsea connection has a capacity of 1.4GW – this corresponds to the output of almost one and a half conventional power plants

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 28 May 2021
Image: ELN / Shutterstock

Germany might be a thousand kilometres away from Norway but today an underwater ‘green’ cable has brought the two countries closer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg have switched on a gigantic energy interconnector that will see the two countries exchanging renewable energy.

The $2.4 billion (£1.6bn) ‘Nordlink’ project will allow Germany to exchange wind energy with Norwegian hydropower.

The high-voltage direct current subsea connection has a capacity of 1.4GW – this corresponds to the output of almost one and a half conventional power plants.

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The first direct electricity bridge not only helps to stabilise energy prices in both countries. NordLink is a milestone for sustainable energy supply and climate protection in Europe. Because the focus is on exchanging renewable energy.”

Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, said: “As Germany is phasing out coal power, NordLink will ease the transition from fossil to renewable power production. At the same time, it will provide access to energy when Norway needs it.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast