Sandwell cryptocurrency mine found stealing electricity

West Midlands Police has uncovered a cryptocurrency ‘mine’ while searching for drugs in an industrial unit

Friday 28 May 2021
Image: West Midlands Police

A cryptocurrency ‘mine’ inside an industrial unit in Sandwell, West Mindlands, has been found to be stealing thousands of pounds worth of electricity from the mains supply.

That’s according to West Midlands Police, which uncovered the mine while executing a drugs warrant to search for a cannabis farm.

When they entered the building, officers found a bank of around 100 computer units as part of a Bitcoin mining operation.

An investigation with Western Power revealed the electric supply had been bypassed and thousands of pounds worth had been stolen to power the ‘mine’.

The police said no one was present at the unit when the force arrived and no arrests have been made.

Sandwell Police Sergeant Jennifer Griffin, said: “It’s certainly not what we were expecting! It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation setup and I believe it’s only the second such crypto mine we’ve encountered in the West Midlands.

“My understanding is that mining for cryptocurrency is not itself illegal but clearly abstracting electricity from the mains supply to power it is.

“We’ve seized the equipment and will be looking into permanently seizing it under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”

Image: West Midlands Police

