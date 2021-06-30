Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

Security of supply across Europe demands a levelling of prices – who will benefit?

In this week’s review of energy market activity across Europe we look at security of supply for gas and power and flexibility as Germany begins major phase out of nuclear and coal power generation, and what that means of energy prices across Europe as we transition to a lower carbon economy.

The Big Zero report

In this episode of the Resonance, you will learn:

  1. Interconnectors and cross border flows providing flexibility and security of supply to balance the delivery fluctuations caused by greater reliance on wind and solar
  2. Norway becoming major exporter of green electricity especially into Germany
  3. LNG projects in Russia and growing dominance
  4. German major phase out of coal and nuclear, and transmission issues
  5. Nuclear projects – what is the plan to provide baseload energy for Europe?
  6. What does this all mean for European energy buyers as markets begin to converge?

