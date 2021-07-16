US jet zero gets boost!

United Airlines has signed an agreement to buy 100 electric aircraft for regional flights in the US.

The 19-seat planes have the potential to fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade, the company said.

The planes are fitted with electric motors instead of jet engines and will use batteries instead of jet fuel.

The agreement follows the airline’s investment in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace.

Michael Leskinen, United’s Vice President Corp Development and Investor Relations and United Airlines Venture’s President, said: “We recognise that customers want even more ownership of their own carbon emissions footprint.”

United Airlines has committed to reaching net zero by 2050 without relying on carbon offsets.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed.