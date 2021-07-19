UK greenlights one of Sellafield nuclear site’s ‘biggest ever’ construction projects

One of Sellafield nuclear site’s “biggest ever” construction projects has taken a huge step forward after receiving approval for the full business case from the UK Government.

Once completed, the Sellafield Product and Residue Store Retreatment Plant will treat and store historic nuclear waste for at least 100 years, playing a key role in delivering the site’s mission to create a safe environment for future generations.

The project can now move forward, leveraging investment from Sellafield Ltd and its delivery partners and helping create long term construction and manufacturing opportunities.

Steve Harnwell, Head of the project for Sellafield Ltd said: “This is a major step forward for the project. It allows us to give certainty to our partners and be able to start making the large commitments for construction and manufacture required to progress and deliver this mission critical project within the wider UK supply chain.

“The partnering approach to project delivery has provided confidence to the government that our cost and schedule predictions are realistic. All this has helped deliver the business case early and allow this project to contribute to the first steps of improving project delivery at Sellafield.”

Construction of the plant started in February 2020, with the laying of its vast base slab via 18 separate concrete pours.