Everything’s bigger in Texas – even wind farms!

Danish renewable energy major Ørsted has announced it has finished work on what it describes as its largest onshore wind project to date.

The 367MW Western Trail Wind Farm is located in Wilbarger and Baylor counties, Texas.

The 130-wind turbine project has already secured power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, the food corporation Hormel Foods and steel producer Nucor.

The wind farm brings the Ørsted’s total onshore capacity to more than 2.8GW of wind, solar and battery storage in operation.

Philip Moore, Senior Vice President of Ørsted Onshore, said: “Western Trail Wind is a well-sited greenfield development project that will provide low-cost, reliable power to the Texas grid.”