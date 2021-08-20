Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Consortium delivers ‘world’s-first’ fossil-free steel

The steel was delivered to Volvo Group as a trial run ahead of its commercial production in 2026

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 20 August 2021
Image: Vattenfall Group / Twitter

Green steel venture HYBRIT has announced it has made the first delivery of what is described as the world’s first fossil-free steel to manufacturer Volvo Group.

HYBRIT, owned by steel firm SSAB, Swedish energy company Vattenfall and miner LKAB said the steel was produced through a process that 100% fossil-free hydrogen gas was used instead of coal and coke.

The delivery marks a trial run before the green steel’s full commercial production.

The technology is forecast to reduce Sweden’s total carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10%.

Sweden’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ibrahim Baylan said: “To drive the transition and become the world’s first fossil-free welfare state, collaboration between business, universities and the public sector is crucial.”

Martin Lindqvist, President and Chief Executive Officer of SSAB, said: “The first fossil-free steel in the world is not only a breakthrough for SSAB, it represents proof that it’s possible to make the transition and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of the steel industry.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast