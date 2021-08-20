July’s energy switches took a summer break!

Energy switching activity has slowed down last month, according to the latest Energy UK’s figures.

The data shows more than 452,000 customers moved to a new supplier in July, representing a 13% decrease in the numbers compared to the same month last year.

The analysis also estimates so far this year a total of 3.4 million customers have changed supplier, a 1% decrease compared to the equivalent period in 2021.

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK’s Chief Executive, said: “Despite a fall in the numbers compared to July 2020, we’re still seeing the best part of half a million customers switching each month.

“And while the monthly figures are more volatile than in the past, the overall numbers are nearly keeping track with last year.”