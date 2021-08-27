Lighting software start-up Shimmer illuminates with $2m in seed funding

Shimmer Industries, a software and firmware platform that automates the design, development and deployment of large-scale lighting projects, has raised $2 million (£1.45m) in seed funding.

To ensure compliance with energy and green building regulations, Shimmer generates minute-by-minute energy consumption models that span up to one million LEDs, reducing energy usage by up to 85% while significantly lowering carbon emissions.

The company claims its flagship product, Stellar 3D Studio, has been recognised by lighting designers, architects and engineers for pioneering a “radical shift” in how complex lighting systems are planned, prototyped and deployed.

Its products are said to reduce a typical lighting project lifecycle by thousands of hours.

The funding round was led by VoLo Earth Ventures, with Managing Partner Joseph Goodman stating: “Our optimism about solving climate change comes from our belief in innovation. Conditions have never been clearer for backing energy breakthroughs like Shimmer that use the power of software to illuminate a sustainable future.”

The first Shimmer-designed commercial installation will be unveiled later this year at London’s iconic Southbank Tower.

Jean Koeppel, CEO of Shimmer added: “Our collaboration with VoLo Earth will accelerate our ability to deploy Shimmer-enabled environments at scale through the use of software automation to dramatically lower energy and operating costs. We are truly excited to be partners.”