Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

RWE partners with Constellation on 200MW solar project in Texas

The facility is set to power the Texas operations of companies such as PepsiCo and will also include an 80MW battery storage system

The Big Zero report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 27 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

RWE has partnered with Constellation to develop a 200MW solar facility and 80MW battery storage system in Texas.

The Big Star solar project will have 140MW power purchased by Constellation and is projected to begin commercial operation in 2022.

The Texas operations of companies such as PepsiCo, Best Buy and McCormick & Company are set to be powered by the project, as part of their contracts with Constellation.

Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables: “As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to contributing to the energy transition and providing decarbonisation options to reach climate-neutral goals.

“Our Big Star solar facility is well-placed to provide Constellation and its major corporation partners with green energy to power their operations.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast