RWE partners with Constellation on 200MW solar project in Texas

RWE has partnered with Constellation to develop a 200MW solar facility and 80MW battery storage system in Texas.

The Big Star solar project will have 140MW power purchased by Constellation and is projected to begin commercial operation in 2022.

The Texas operations of companies such as PepsiCo, Best Buy and McCormick & Company are set to be powered by the project, as part of their contracts with Constellation.

Silvia Ortín, CEO Wind Onshore and PV, RWE Renewables: “As one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, we are committed to contributing to the energy transition and providing decarbonisation options to reach climate-neutral goals.

“Our Big Star solar facility is well-placed to provide Constellation and its major corporation partners with green energy to power their operations.”