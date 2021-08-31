New €5.7bn French scheme to support small solar installations granted EU approval

A French aid scheme worth €5.7 billion (£4.9bn) to support renewable electricity production from small solar installations on buildings has been granted EU approval.

The scheme, which will run until 2026, will be open to operators of small solar installations located on buildings with a capacity of up to 500kW.

The installations will be eligible to receive support in the form of a Feed-in Tariff (FiT), i.e. a guaranteed price for the electricity produced, over 20 years.

The level of the FiTs will vary according to the size of the installation and business model, i.e. installations providing all electricity to the grid or installations consuming part of the generated electricity.

The new measure, which France expects to develop an additional 3,700MW in solar energy, will support the nation’s 2030 target of producing 33% of its energy needs from renewable sources and contribute to the EU objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President, in charge of competition policy said: “This €5.7 billion support scheme will further help France in its transition to an environmentally sustainable energy supply. The measure, which will support production of renewable energy from small solar installations, complements another €30.5 billion French scheme to support production of electricity from renewable energy sources that the Commission has approved last month.

“It will further stimulate the development of renewable energy sources, while ensuring a level playing field in the French energy market.”