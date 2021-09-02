‘We are all breathing polluted indoor air’

We are all potentially exposed to polluted indoor air, new major study finds.

The air we breathe in homes, schools and offices can be polluted with toxic PFAS chemicals, known as ‘forever chemicals’ according to new research by the Green Science Policy Institute and the University of Rhode Island.

PFAs are manufactured chemicals used to make several products, including carpets, foods, and firefighting foam.

This type of chemical is associated with a range of health issues such as cancer, immune system deficiency and infertility.

The scientists based their research on measurements of PFAS chemicals in the air of nine carpeted kindergarten classrooms, one home, a storage room of an outdoor clothing store, two laboratories, five offices, one classroom, one storage room, two carpet stores and one elevator.

In their research published in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters, the scientific team found that the levels of PFAs chemicals in the air of kindergarten classrooms, university offices and laboratories and a home are as high as those measured at an outdoor clothing company and carpet stores selling PFAS-treated products.

Several kindergarten classrooms and rooms at the university had higher indoor air concentrations of PFAS than the storage room of the outdoor clothing store, the report suggests.

Tom Bruton, Co-author and Senior Scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute, said: “As long as they continue to be used in products, we’ll all be eating, drinking and breathing PFAS.

“We need to turn off the tap and stop all unnecessary uses of PFAS as soon as possible.”