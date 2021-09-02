Octopus Energy partners Severn Trent in net zero drive

Octopus Energy and water utility Severn Trent have partnered to accelerate renewable energy generation.

The partners will look at potential opportunities to generate clean energy at Severn Trent sites.

The agreement is expected to support Severn Trent’s pledge of reaching net zero carbon emissions using 100% renewable energy and transitioning its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Chief Executive, said: “This is an exciting new partnership which has the potential to revolutionise the way we generate renewable energy across our sites.”

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “As net zero commitments are becoming increasingly important in the fight against climate change, we’re hoping more large scale utilities like Severn Trent see the value in using their land to drive the green energy revolution.”