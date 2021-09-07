Planning consent granted for 26MW solar farm in Norfolk

Planning approval has been granted for a new 26MW solar energy farm located 15 miles south-west of Norwich, Norfolk.

Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) secured consent for the Attleborough Solar Park, its third project in the UK this year, bringing the company’s permitted pipeline to more than 70MW across three projects.

The new solar farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 7,500 households and reduce carbon emissions by nearly 5,500 tonnes a year.

Subject to financing, construction of the project is scheduled for 2022.

Rob Denman, Managing Director of PACE said: “We now have over 70MWp of projects in the east of England that are in a position to be constructed. We will soon be announcing further details on a further 300MW of solar and energy storage projects in the UK; we intend to submit applications for these projects before the end of the year. The requirement for clean energy at scale has never been more important and we are now moving into a position to enter construction in early 2022 with our UK and Canadian projects.

“We will continue to innovate across our projects with additional co-location of energy storage where appropriate and combining additional technologies as and when they become viable such as synchronous condensers, hydrogen or other enhancements. PACE is confident that our assets can provide a strong contribution to how we decarbonise in the UK and internationally and to be at the forefront of how this important sector takes on this challenge.”

PACE secured planning consent for the Three Bridges solar farm in February 2021 and Burgate solar farm in July 2021.