Oxford’s Zero Emission Zone to launch in February

Oxford will launch its Zero Emission Zone (ZEZ) in February 2022.

Any vehicles that are not zero-emission and are travelling within the zone between the hours of 07:00 and 19:00 will be charged.

The level of charge will depend on how polluting the vehicle is – varying from £2 per day for ultra-low emission vehicles up to £20 per day for vehicles that are not clean air zone compliant or motorcycles.

Oxford City Council and Oxfordshire City Council are taking influence from London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), installing signs around the perimeter of the zone and using cameras to automatically detect number plates of passing vehicles.

Drivers who fit the criteria will be allowed to apply for exemptions and discounts from December.

Tom Hayes, Cabinet Member for Green Transport and Zero Carbon Oxford, Oxford City Council, said: “If you’ve been to the shops recently and wondered why some shelves look bare, you’ll understand why we’re launching the Zero Emission Zone early next year.

“With businesses being hit by shortages and COVID’s lingering effects, we want to give Oxford’s economy a helping hand to have the best Christmas possible.

“With our IT problems sorted, the Zero Emission Zone pilot can launch in February 2022 in a way which we can truly learn from. That way we can move to extending the ZEZ across the city centre, so that we can improve the air and health of people.”