Global innovators invited to bring climate-smart cooling solutions to India

A global call for innovators has been launched to bring sustainable and climate-smart cooling solutions to the growing Indian market.

The TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation Programme, funded by the UK Government’s International Climate Finance, is offering innovators the opportunity to partner with Snowman Logistics, a cold-chain logistics company, to pilot new technologies, services and business models that improve the efficiency and affordability and help cut emissions in the Indian temperature-controlled logistics (TLC) sector.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and independent cooling advisors will evaluate the innovations for refrigerated warehousing, space conditioning for packaging and sorting, inter and intra-city mobile cooling solutions for pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive goods and more.

Up to $500,000 of grant funding is available, with shortlisted candidates invited to meet with Snowman to discuss potential pilots to be conducted in India.

The ultimate goal is to scale innovative solutions for the cold chain logistics sector in South Asia and beyond.

Jan Thompson, British Deputy High Commissioner to India said: “As we approach COP26, I am delighted to see innovative solutions receiving support from the UK-funded Sustainable Cooling Innovation Programme.

“Developing sustainable cold chains – whether for agricultural products or life-saving vaccines – is vital for low carbon development in line with the Paris Agreement. As strong supporters of the Kigali Amendment, I’m pleased that the UK is working in partnership with IFC and India’s private sector to adopt solutions that reduce emissions and energy consumption, provide business opportunities and save money for customers.”