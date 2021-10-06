Japanese life insurance firms invest in green bonds to support climate action

A group of Japanese life insurance companies have invested in two World Bank-issued bonds to support the financing of climate projects.

This is said to be the first time life insurance companies in Japan – i.e. The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, Nippon Life Insurance Company and Sumitomo Life Insurance Company – have come together to invest in bonds and support climate action,

They are 15-year green bonds – AUD247 million (£132m) and NZD241 million (£123m), both due September 2036.

Projects that will be supported include renewable energy, energy efficiency and new technologies in waste management and agriculture that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to a low carbon economy.

Jingdong Hua, Vice President and Treasurer, World Bank said: “The World Bank is the largest single source of climate finance to developing countries. Private investors play a critical role in channeling needed resources to World Bank member countries as they work to reduce emissions and build greener and more resilient communities and economies.

“We are grateful to Japanese life insurance companies for coming together to show their support for climate finance in developing countries and thank them for their investment.”

The bonds will also support the financing of forest and watershed management and infrastructure projects that prevent climate-related flood damage and build resilience.

Kazuyuki Shigemoto, Executive Officer, Chief General Manager, Investment, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, added: “The Dai-ichi Life, as a ‘universal owner’ that manages funds broadly, aims to deliver both financial returns on our investments and contribute to improving social issues through ESG investment, which is a pillar of our asset management strategy.

“As part of these efforts, we invested in this World Bank bond to support the financing of projects that support low carbon transition in developing countries. As a responsible institutional investor, we will continue to actively engage in ESG investment to contribute to realizing a sustainable society as well as to improve investment returns through sophisticated and diverse investment methods.”