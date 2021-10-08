British High Commission announces 13 low carbon projects in South Africa

A total of 13 innovative low carbon projects have been announced by the British High Commission in Pretoria that will receive support to access finance from investors.

It follows a call for proposals under the Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) South Africa, which is part of the UK Government’s efforts to help the country tackle climate change and support a “just transition”.

Projects come from a range of sectors including energy, transport and waste management, with some increasing sustainable mobility alternatives in cities whilst reducing emissions and supporting renewable energy growth.

They include providing electric scooters to middle and low income urban commuters and developing solar-powered battery charging infrastructure, supporting women owner drivers who will operate electric vehicles (EVs) on a national e-hailing app and the installation of cloud-based metering and renewable energy technologies in new developments and retrofit buildings.

Adam Bye, Acting British High Commissioner to South Africa said: “South Africa’s Cabinet recently approved a new more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of COP26. To help deliver this level of ambition by 2030 and net zero by mid-century, every sector of the economy will need to develop low carbon alternatives. I am therefore delighted to see the projects the Climate Finance Accelerator is supporting in its first cohort, including in key sectors like water, sustainable agriculture, waste management and green transport.

“The CFA’s support is all about helping unlock the finance that these and other innovative projects will need as part of delivering green growth and transition.”

The UK has committed to spend at least £11.6 billion of International Climate Finance between 2021 and 2025.