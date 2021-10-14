‘UK should double onshore wind to take bill pressure off customers’

The industry has urged the government to double the onshore wind target by 2030 to reduce costs on energy bills.

RenewableUK estimates that consumer bills could be reduced by £16.3 billion by 2030 if the government doubled the country’s onshore wind capacity to 30GW.

The trade association says that would lead to an annual saving of £25 for every household.

The increased onshore wind target is also forecast to generate £45 billion of economic activity and create 27,000 jobs in the sector.

Matthieu Hue, Chief Executive Officer of EDF Renewables and Chair of RenewableUK’s Onshore Wind Steering Group, said: “As it is one of the cheapest ways to generate new power, onshore wind will reduce energy bills for consumers who are being hit hard by massive increases in gas prices.

“It can also create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs in parts of the UK which need levelling up.”

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Officer Dan McGrail said: “We are calling for the government to set a target to double the UK’s current onshore wind capacity by 2030, so we can stay on course for net zero and to reach the Prime Minister’s target of 100% green electricity by 2035.

“Doing so will require investment in our grid, annual auctions for contracts to generate clean power and reforming the planning system so that the voices of the vast majority of people who support onshore wind are listened to, at the moment less than half the capacity we need to install each year is being approved.”

A government spokesperson said: “Onshore wind, alongside other renewables, will have an important role to play in helping us to decarbonise the UK’s whole electricity system by 2035.

“Latest figures indicate we now have over 14GW of onshore wind capacity installed in the UK, enough to power over 10 million UK homes.

“We have already announced that onshore wind projects will be able to compete in the next Contracts for Difference allocation round, which will aim to deliver up to double the renewable capacity of the last round.”