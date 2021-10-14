Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Russia circles 2060 as date for net zero

Vladimir Putin said that Russia will strive for carbon-neutrality of its economy

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 14 October 2021
Image: Berilova Irida / Shutterstock

Russia has announced it is aiming to reach carbon-neutrality by 2060.

That comes in the final weeks before COP26, the UN conference that will bring world leaders together in Glasgow to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Addressing the Russian International Energy Week International Forum, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said: “Russia will strive for carbon-neutrality of its economy.

“And we set a benchmark for this, no later than 2060.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the announcement. He wrote on Twitter: “The UK welcomes Russia’s commitment to cut emissions and reach net zero by 2060.

“This is good progress ahead of COP26 – we continue to encourage all countries to up their ambition and aim for net zero by the middle of the century.”

