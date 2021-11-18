Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Policy, Top Stories

All UK buildings must be put on a sustainable footing, says MP

Emma Hardy, MP for for Hull West and Hessle presented a Bill to set minimum national requirements for flood mitigation and protection measures

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 18 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

All UK buildings must be put under the sustainable footing, an MP said.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Emma Hardy, MP for Hull West and Hessle presented a Bill to set minimum national requirements for flood mitigation and protection measures in all new built public and private properties that would be enforced by local authorities.

She said: “Last Sunday in Glasgow we saw potentially the most consequential gathering in world history, I am referring of course to COP26.

“The Prime Minister opened that conference by acknowledging that unless we act soon we will see savage changes in our climate, the disruptive effect on life as we know it.

“Inevitable consequences of climate change is a change in weather pattern. In 2020, the UN Environment Programme highlighted that increased flooding is likely to be one of the early visible signs of climate change.”

Ms Hardy noted that is already happening in specific regions across the UK and there is still much to be done by policymakers to protect lives and the country’s building stock.

She suggested a certification scheme for improvements to domestic and commercial properties must be implemented along with reporting requirements on the local and national government.

She added: “My Bill seeks to address some of these concerns and put all future developments on a sustainable footing.”

