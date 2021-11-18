First French commercial scale floating offshore wind tender gets go ahead

Ocean Winds and Principle Power have joined forces to design France’s first 270MW commercial level floating offshore wind tender.

The companies have already delivered a 25MW floating offshore wind project in Portugal and a 30MW project in the French Mediterranean Sea – set to be commissioned in 2023.

This commercial-scale project will be located off the coast of Southern Brittany, with the French government having selected Ocean Winds (a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables) to participate in the tender process back in September.

Grzegorz Gorski, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds, said: “Our aim is to deploy the full know-how of Ocean Winds to ensure that the South Brittany floating offshore wind project is a success for France.

“Our 10+ years of experience developing and operating floating wind projects, including WindFloat 1, which started production in 2011 and WindFloat Atlantic, the world’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm, makes us uniquely qualified to deliver this project and generate a positive impact for the French industry, local communities and other stakeholders.”