COP26: The Aftermath

The COP26 summit held in Glasgow made important progress in a number of areas, but many have questioned whether it was enough to avoid a climate catastrophe.

The world remains off track to keep 1.5 degrees alive, but the progress made over the last year, and at the summit, offered bright spots and a strong foundation to build upon. This progress also demonstrates that the Paris Agreement mechanisms in place are working, albeit imperfectly and not yet at the required pace.

The aftermath of COP26 is explored in this Alfa Energy Group Resonance podcast, where industry veteran, Jeremy Nicholson, shares his views on the key outcomes, challenges yet to overcome and predictions for the future.

