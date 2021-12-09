COP26 saw an 82% increase in climate active businesses

The UNFCCC has revealed the desire to achieve net zero amongst non-party stakeholders is still growing following the COP26 climate summit last month.

The number of people registering for services or sources that promote climate action continues to rise, as the framework revealed that 22,259 people worldwide registered for the Global Climate Action Portal (GCAP) this year – a 22% increase from the previous year.

These registrations also involved companies and businesses, taking the number of companies engaged with climate action to more than 7,300 – an 82% increase in the number of businesses involved.

Non-profit CDP, one of the GCAP’s data partners, helps businesses manage their environmental impacts and saw a 35% increase in environmental disclosures from 2020, the highest number since it began more than 20 years ago.

The UNFCCC also highlighted the success of the ‘Race to Zero’ campaign, which has seen more than 7,800 members form 110 countries take part in cutting their emissions and setting environmental targets.

In addition to this, 450 financial enterprises representing more than £98 trillion joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which aims to mobilise private capital for developing countries to fight climate change.

The framework remarked: “While significant change is already underway, evidence shows that it must accelerate in all sectors of the economy and society in order to achieve the Paris Agreement goals and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“One major example is coal, which needs to be phased out at a pace more than five times faster than at present.”