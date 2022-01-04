UK’s grid had a green holly jolly Christmas

Power generation from fossil fuels on Britain’s electricity grid fell to an all-time low, delivering what is described as the UK’s greenest Christmas.

Data from Drax Electric Insights shows that just before midnight on 29th December fossil fuels generated 1.7GWh of electricity – just 6% of the power on Britain’s electricity grid at the time.

That compares to an estimated 24.1GWh generated by renewable sources, including biomass, wind and hydro.

The report says that a decade ago, on the same time on 30th December 2011, fossil fuels generated 18.7GWh, totalling 58.7% of the country’s power needs.

The carbon intensity of the power system fell to just 125g/KWh during the seven days from Christmas Eve 2021 – almost 75% lower than a decade earlier, according to the authors of the study.