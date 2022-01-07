Your guide to the Demand Side Response market

The UK’s electricity system has changed dramatically over the past decade, with renewables increasingly contributing to the energy mix. However, one thing hasn’t changed: the need for electricity supply to always meet demand.

Electrical frequency is a factor of power supply that’s carefully managed to keep a country’s lights on (find out more about exactly what it is here). Great Britain’s grid operates at a frequency of 50Hz – a deviation of more than just 0.2% can cause outages and damage grid equipment. So, when there’s a spike in electricity demand, the supply must increase to meet it.

This becomes challenging in a system increasingly dependent on intermittent renewables, like wind and solar, that are unable to generate power if weather conditions are unfavourable.

Find out what this could mean for your business.

This is a promoted article.