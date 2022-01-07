North Kensington heat network secures government funding

The government has boosted a new renewable heat network for North Kensington with £1.1 million.

Large air source heat pumps and an electric boiler will be able to provide renewable heating and hot water to 826 existing homes in North Kensington businesses and other public buildings.

The scheme is predicted to save 1,400 tonnes of carbon a year during the first 15 years of its operation.

The project is expected to support Kensington and Chelsea Council’s plans for the borough to be net zero carbon by 2040.

Minister for Climate Change Lord Callanan said: “This network of air source heat pumps will deliver affordable, low carbon heat and energy across the borough’s homes and business units, opening up job and investment opportunities in the area, all contributing to making the UK’s capital city a greener place to live, work, and visit.”

Councillor Kim-Taylor Smith, Lead Member for Grenfell, Housing and Social Investment, said:“It’s fantastic to be able to further our plans for a zero-carbon heat network, which we have co-designed with local residents. This will allow us to provide affordable heating and hot water in an environmentally friendly way, whilst tackling fuel poverty.”