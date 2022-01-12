Masdar to develop Georgia’s ‘largest’ solar power plant

Masdar has signed an agreement with the Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) to develop what is claimed will be the largest solar power plant in Georgia.

It will have a total capacity of 100MW, supporting the country’s ambition to increase its share of renewable energy in the power generation mix.

Georgia primarily relies on hydropower for electricity generation and is looking to enhance its energy security and diversify its energy mix.

The project is part of a larger framework agreement signed between Masdar and GEDF to develop renewable energy projects in the Euasian country.

George Chikovani, CEO of GEDF said: “Georgia strongly follows its route and in accordance with the country’s strategy continues its utilisation of renewable energy sources. This agreement, which aims to develop a solar project with one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, is a pre-condition for achieving the priority goals and targets of the state energy policy.

“Development of similar projects will strengthen the energy security of Georgia, contribute to diversification of energy sources and increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix.”